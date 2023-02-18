Waukee Police say a 26 year-old woman was a murder-suicide victim

Waukee, Iowa (KTIV) The Waukee Police Department responded to a possible suicide call at the 200 block of Southeast Boulder Court Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M.

According to a news release, police found two deceased individuals inside of the residence and the case has been ruled a murder-suicide.

The release indicated the victim, 26-year-old Nelcybert Estafani Castillo Mata, was in a relationship with 36-year-old Felix Baccam who was found with self-inflicted injuries at the scene. No other details were released.

The Waukee Police Department extended condolences to the families of everyone involved and also reminded people to reach out to domestic abuse hotlines if needed. The number for the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence is 515-244-8028.

