13 Siouxlanders take home state championships at Nebraska state wrestling tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - Wrestlers across all classes and weight divisions in boys and girls wrestling in Nebraska clashed Saturday afternoon to find out who would reign as a state champion after a hard-fought season.
Nebraska Boys State Champions:
Class C 113: Ayden Wintz Battle Creek
Class C 120: Robbie Fisher Crofton Bloomfield
Class C 152: Jayden Coulter Pierce
Class C 285: Dawson Raabe Pierce
Class D 126: Braxton Siebrandt Wisner-Pilger
Class D 138: Kyler Mosel Plainview
Class D 152: Tanner Frahm Plainview
Class D 160: Levi Drueke Neligh-Oakdale
Class D 170: Aiden Kuester Neligh-Oakdale
Class D 182: Jestin Bayer Howells Dodge
Nebraska Girls State Champions:
Girls 105: Afftynn Stusse Battle Creek Girls
Girls 155: Yohaly Quinones South Sioux City
Girls 235: Melissa De la Torre South Sioux City
