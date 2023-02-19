13 Siouxlanders take home state championships at Nebraska state wrestling tournament

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - Wrestlers across all classes and weight divisions in boys and girls wrestling in Nebraska clashed Saturday afternoon to find out who would reign as a state champion after a hard-fought season.

Nebraska Boys State Champions:

Class C 113: Ayden Wintz Battle Creek

Class C 120: Robbie Fisher Crofton Bloomfield

Class C 152: Jayden Coulter Pierce

Class C 285: Dawson Raabe Pierce

Class D 126: Braxton Siebrandt Wisner-Pilger

Class D 138: Kyler Mosel Plainview

Class D 152: Tanner Frahm Plainview

Class D 160: Levi Drueke Neligh-Oakdale

Class D 170: Aiden Kuester Neligh-Oakdale

Class D 182: Jestin Bayer Howells Dodge

Nebraska Girls State Champions:

Girls 105: Afftynn Stusse Battle Creek Girls

Girls 155: Yohaly Quinones South Sioux City

Girls 235: Melissa De la Torre South Sioux City

