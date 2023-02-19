$25,000 reward for help finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit

$25,000 reward for help finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST
Mason City, Iowa (KCRG)- A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the remains of former Mason City morning television news anchor Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit disappeared early the morning of June 27, 1995, on her way to work at KIMT-TV in Mason City.

The reward offer is being made by licensed private investigator Steve Ridge as a private citizen. Ridge says the reward offer has the blessing of Huisentruit’s sister, JoAnn Nathe. “I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi’s body was discarded,” Ridge said. “This reward does not require an arrest or conviction - but simply the recovery of Jodi’s remains,” Ridge added.

Ridge has asked that any information in the case be directed to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

