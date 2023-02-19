BVU hosts NJCAA regional track & field meet

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Buena Vista University Beavers track & field team is gearing up for some key meets and championships.

The team had the chance to see how they fare up on Saturday as they hosted the NJCAA regionals.

There were nine teams competing in day two of regionals as we start with running events. BVU’s Kyle Miller with a strong start in the 800. He keeps the pace earning himself a top finish with a sub two minute time.

Also competing in the 800m, Madison Betcher at the front of the pack all race crossing the line at two minutes, 44 seconds.

Now for the field events, Jessica Sump puts the long in long jump with a 5.29 meter effort, landing just outside the top three.

Abraham Christensen showing the strength as he send this one 13.43 meters, also barely missing the top three.

Coach Meier watching Becca Simpson send this weight 16.96 meters for the farthest throw of the day.

BVU will be back in action next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.