Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road

Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver(Vermillion, South Dakota Police)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermillion, South Dakota (KTIV) According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion, South Dakota Police Department, a drive-thru employee helped them take a suspected drunk driver off the road.

Vermillion, South Dakota Police Facebook Post

Here is how the post read:

What we don’t want: people getting arrested for driving impaired at 8:00 AM on a Sunday morning.

What we appreciate: a drive-thru employee willing to stall with giving the impaired driver their food until officers are a bit closer to get them stopped.

Pro tip: Don’t drink from a bottle of vodka at the drive-thru window. It tends to draw attention.

#oneincustody #drivesoberorgetpulledover

