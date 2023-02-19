Four wrestlers stand at the top of the podium as champions at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hard work has been put in at practice and on the wrestling mats all season long, and it all came to fruition on Saturday night as the state of Iowa crowns its wrestling state champions.

State Champions:

Class 1A 113: Cael Morrow Akron-Westfield 10-2 Major Decision

Class 1A 145: Mikey Baker West Sioux 5-2 decision

Class 1A 160: Wyatt Reisz Logan-Magnolia 6-4 Sudden Victory

Class 1A 195: Jackson Dewald Westwood 3-1 Sudden Victory

State Runner-Ups:

Class 2A 145: Ty Koedam Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Cass 2A 170: Ethan DeLeon Bishop Heelan

Class 1A 170: Jace Nelson-Brown Emmetsburg

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
This year, Tony and Frances Toto will celebrate 57 years of marriage.
Couple celebrates 57 years married despite multiple murder attempts
A crash two miles east of Beresford, South Dakota killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Nebraska man killed in semi collision in Union County, SD
Westwood's Jackson DeWald moves on to the state championship round at 195.
Siouxland grapplers punch their championship tickets on day 3 of the Iowa Boys State Wrestling Tournament

Latest News

South Sioux City's Yohlay Quinones celebrates after becoming a two-time state champion
13 Siouxlanders take home state championships at Nebraska state wrestling tournament
Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Annika Stewart #21 Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Isabelle Bourne...
Huskers shatter attendance record in loss to No. 7 Iowa
SBL wrestling head coach Clint Koedam celebrates with his son Ty Koedam
Seven Siouxland wrestlers prepare to give everything they have in hopes of being crowned an IHSAA state champion
BVU's Madison Betcher takes off in the 800m run.
BVU hosts NJCAA regional track & field meet