Four wrestlers stand at the top of the podium as champions at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hard work has been put in at practice and on the wrestling mats all season long, and it all came to fruition on Saturday night as the state of Iowa crowns its wrestling state champions.

State Champions:

Class 1A 113: Cael Morrow Akron-Westfield 10-2 Major Decision

Class 1A 145: Mikey Baker West Sioux 5-2 decision

Class 1A 160: Wyatt Reisz Logan-Magnolia 6-4 Sudden Victory

Class 1A 195: Jackson Dewald Westwood 3-1 Sudden Victory

State Runner-Ups:

Class 2A 145: Ty Koedam Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Cass 2A 170: Ethan DeLeon Bishop Heelan

Class 1A 170: Jace Nelson-Brown Emmetsburg

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.