ISP: Two people from Jefferson, Iowa were killed in a single-vehicle crash

Jefferson, Iowa (KTIV) Two people from Jefferson, Iowa were killed in a single-vehicle crash around 9:00 P.M. Saturday evening.

According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, 32-year-old Ryan Michael Vaughn and 41-year-old Shiena Marie Hadley died when their vehicle entered the ditch, rolled and struck a tree on Highway 30 West of T Avenue near Grand Junction, Iowa

The State Patrol indicated both victims were ejected from the vehicle and it’s unknown who was driving.

