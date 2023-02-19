Months of work led to Morningside University students performing their rendition of Amelie

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Hard work and talent have clashed as this week, Morningside University’s theater performed their rendition of Amelie.

The piece was selected to showcase the talent of all the individuals and their parts in the play.

Work began on the piece in September, as performers and directors say they had to consolidate the script and the music to create a more cohesive story.

This afternoon’s performance was a magical opportunity according to Breeanna Pierce, the director of the musical.

”It wasn’t until this week that we got to see the costumes and the set, and the lights and see it all culminate together to really just bring the story to life. There are character things that the actors are bringing forth that did not happen in the rehearsal process but have been an absolute joy to witness on stage,” said Pierce.

Pierce added that she’s incredibly proud of the cast on stage and behind the scenes, who put in countless hours to make this show possible.

