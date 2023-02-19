Orpheum Theater audience takes in Haydn and Brahms concert

Stephanie March on the cello Saturday night
Stephanie March on the cello Saturday night(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Orephem theater was full of orchestra music Saturday night as the Sioux City Symphony hosted guests for their concert featuring a Siouxland Native front and center on the cello.

Stephanie March grew up in Siouxland and played for the Sioux City Symphony at a young age. She then went off to New York and Chicago and is now back as the symphony’s principal cellist.

One audience member from Sioux center said she loved the complexity in the music from March.

“The opening work of Stephanie was wonderful... and it showed her love for for the the movement, her nuances for the, for the expression work with the symphony so beautifully,” Lois Vanderzee, a member of the audience said.

The concert included variations on a theme by Haydn, composed by Johannes Brahms which is designed to encompass human emotions from sorrow to sadness.

