Seven Siouxland wrestlers prepare to give everything they have in hopes of being crowned an IHSAA state champion

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The day is finally here.

Thousands of matches, hundreds of tournaments, numerous take downs, pinfalls, tech falls, escapes, reversals and cradles all have lead to this very moment: the Iowa High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament finals.

There are seven wrestlers from different backgrounds and schools vying for the top spot, and some have been here before.

SportsFource’s Jayson Moeller shares more on the journey each wrestler took to get to the state championship finals.

