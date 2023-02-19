Sioux City native and historian shares the history of African American publications in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Black History Month is drawing to a close, but a Sioux City native spoke on the historical importance of African American publications today.

Historian Jim Tillman addressed a crowd at the Betty Strong Encounter Center Sunday afternoon.

Before he got into his presentation, he invited the crowd to participate in an activity.

To show the importance of photography throughout history, he had members of the crowd take a selfie.

”We’ll go to a video on Fredrick Douglas and then it will get into the North Star Newspaper specifically, and then we’ll start talking about 1899 that was the first year Sioux City actually had an African American Newspaper. It was about communicating, they were really a communication tool,” said Tillman.

Tillman says even the title of the paper “The North star” has historical significance as it reflects upon black history and slaves looking toward the north star for hope.

