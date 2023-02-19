Wintry weather on the way

***Winter Storm Watch Tuesday night through Thursday for much of northwestern and north-central Siouxland***

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds made their way into Siouxland this afternoon along with a few flurries, but more precipitation will fall in the region in the upcoming work week.

Tonight, lows will fall into the mid 20s. Flurries remain a possibility, but skies will begin to clear in the overnight hours.

Tomorrow we will have a mild day with highs in the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday night lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Clouds will begin to increase Tuesday morning. Light snow becomes possible in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s.

Light snow or a wintry mix is expected to continue Tuesday night. Lows for the night will drop into the mid 20s.

Moderate snow will take over for the day Wednesday. We will see temperatures continue to drop and winds continue to pick up this week. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Snow will continue to fall throughout the night Wednesday. Lows will drop into the lower teens.

Will snow continue to fall throughout the later portions of the week? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

