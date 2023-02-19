Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police are investigating after a woman fell to her death at Disneyland.

Anaheim Police, Fire and Rescue responded to the Mickey and Friends parking structure at Disneyland Saturday night.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police call two deaths in Indianola suspicious
Westwood's Jackson DeWald moves on to the state championship round at 195.
Siouxland grapplers punch their championship tickets on day 3 of the Iowa Boys State Wrestling Tournament
Waukee Police say a 26 year-old woman was a murder-suicide victim
More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled due to possibly containing glass
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges

Latest News

Search teams recovered the body of 31-year-old Christian Atsu, a Ghana international soccer...
Turkey quake: Ghana soccer star found dead under rubble
Vice President Kamala Harris insisted that “justice must be served” to the perpetrators while...
US declares Russia committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine war
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Report: California bishop found dead of gunshot wound