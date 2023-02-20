Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles

Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A route from Sioux Falls to LAX is among eight new routes announced by Allegiant today.

The routes, launching during this year’s summer and fall travel seasons, will connect communities across the country to some of the most popular leisure hot spots, including Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Austin, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The new seasonal route from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) begins June 14, with one-way fares as low as $59.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

“We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we’ve had in these markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant.”

About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights.

Flights must be purchased by Feb. 21, 2023, for travel by Nov. 13, 2023.

Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges, and government fees.

Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice.

Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.

For more details, optional services, and baggage fees, visit Allegiant.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after rollover in Clay County, IA
Winter Storm Watch
A big winter storm moving into the Midwest to bring snow and wind to Siouxland
FILE – This file image shows the sign on a Sam’s Club store.
Sioux City police investigating break-in at Sam’s Club
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Woman dies after crash near Harrisburg, SD
Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case

Latest News

A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
Train derails southeast of Gothenburg
SNOW EMERGENCY
LIST: Siouxland communities declaring snow emergencies
Gov. Kristi Noem testifies in favor of HB 1075, a bill to repeal the state grocery tax.
House committee kills Gov. Noem’s grocery tax cut proposal
Dog Walk Forecast: Milo
Dog Walk Forecast: Milo
Much of Siouxland is under winter weather alerts ahead of a strong winter storm
Much of Siouxland is under winter weather alerts ahead of a strong winter storm