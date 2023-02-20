‘Battle of the Bartenders’ helps raise over 28,000 for charity

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) - The University of Okoboji Winter Games happens every year with various events taking place. One of those events was the Battle of the bartenders, which helped raise over $28,000 for charities.

Attracting over 25 bars and restaurants as well as thousands of attendees, organizers say the Battle of the Bartenders pitted the area’s best mixologists in a head-to-head best drink competition.

“I’m so proud of this event, especially how we come together as friendly competitors to support each other in business and charity,” said Debbie Parks, marketing director at Parks Marina.

The event was held at Parks Marina on Jan. 26, raising $25,500, beating last year’s total of over $18,000. Along with other events such as the “Human Dogsled Races,” the men’s and women’s Keg Toss and the “Best in Snow” dog show, Parks Marina was able to raise over $28,000. Proceeds from all these events were matched by Exit Realty and Doll distributing.

“I hope these events continue to grow for years to come,” said Parks. “I was also so impressed by those businesses and individuals that came forth with matching funds to boost the pot. Winter Games is already the crown jewel of the lakes area’s cold weather season and even better that we can make it a giving event.”

Organizers say Parks Marina presented three checks to charities and causes selected by the winning teams in the Battle of the Bartenders. Drakes at the Lakes won first place and donated to the Foundation of Exceptional Warriors, Puff in second selected Adley’s Army and Outback Lounge in third selected the Harmelink Family.

Since Battle of the Bartenders started in 2013, organizers say it has raised over $75,000 for charities.

