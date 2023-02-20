A big winter storm moving into the Midwest to bring snow and wind to Siouxland

**Winter Storm Warning for Holt County in western Siouxland from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 am Thursday**

**Winter Storm Watch for much of western and northern Siouxland from early Wednesday morning to noon Thursday**

Winter Weather Alerts (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The start of the workweek couldn’t have been much nicer with highs in the 40s for much of Siouxland.

But get ready as big changes are on the way.

Tonight will stay quiet enough as a slight chance of evening sprinkles will quickly move east leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the teens.

Tuesday will turn a bit cooler as more clouds move in although it will mainly be northern Siouxland that will see a chance of some light snow with highs spanning quite a range with mid 20s in northeastern Siouxland to the upper 30s in Sioux City to the mid 40s in southwestern Siouxland.

The wind will be picking up as the day goes along on Tuesday and that northeast wind will dominate our day on Wednesday gusting up to 40 miles per hour with highs in the upper 20s.

It’s also on Wednesday that the main part of the big storm system starts to arrive in Siouxland meaning the snow will be developing throughout the afternoon with the heaviest of snow expected to fall Wednesday night.

There could even bit a mix of precipitation from central into southeastern Siouxland and it’s the southeastern parts of the KTIV viewing area that will have the best chance of seeing some ice accumulation from some freezing rain.

For most of us though, it will be the snow making the weather headlines as much of northern and western Siouxland could end up seeing as much as 6 to 12 inches of snow while Sioux City is looking at 4 to 8 inches at this point with the snow tapering off Thursday morning.

Southeastern Siouxland will see the least amount of snow but also has the higher chance of some of that ice accumulation.

That wind will continue to cause problems Thursday though with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible so blowing snow will still be a possibility.

Very cold temperatures then follow this storm system with lows by Friday morning heading into the single digits below zero with highs on Friday in the mid teens with another chance of a bit of light snow.

There’s plenty to talk about with this week’s storm system.

