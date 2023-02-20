Coaches Corner: Dave Irwin reflects back on his 21 years as the Le Mars boys basketball head coach

By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Le Mars boy’s basketball head coach Dave Irwin has poured his passion into the Bulldogs basketball program for 21 years, and at the conclusion of this basketball season it will all come to an end.

The all-time winningest coach in program history will call it a career at the end of the season.

His time with the Bulldogs has brought all kinds of memories with over 300 wins, a state runner up finish in 2015, and lots of laughs and memories at practice.

“Probably the word either privileged or blessed just to have the opportunity to coach in Le Mars, in that community, in that school district for that amount of time. I look back now, and wow, that’s a long time,” said Coach Irwin.

Coach Irwin says there’s a lot of things he’ll miss about the game of basketball from the competitiveness, to all those who make up the community, and of course, interacting and forming relationships with all his players.

“Just the interaction with the players, the interaction with the coaches, that competitiveness and just simply the game. I mean, the game has evolved so much just in the last 21 years... I just love the game and I’m going to miss the competition and the Tuesday nights and the Friday nights,” said Irwin.

Coach Irwin joined KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner to reflect back on his time with the Bulldogs, and to share some of his best memories.

