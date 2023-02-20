Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The four-foot reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system’s frigid, toxic environment, they say.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
ISP: Two people from Jefferson, Iowa were killed in a single-vehicle crash
Westwood's Jackson Dewald stands at the top of the podium as the 1A-195 state champion
Four wrestlers stand at the top of the podium as champions at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament
Elizabeth Winter Storm Watch
Wintry weather on the way
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others...
Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured
The government agency responsible for tracking down contaminated peanut butter and defective...
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinformation fight
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
‘Absurd censorship’: Readers upset by changes to classic Roald Dahl books