Hy-Vee suspends employee discount program

Hy-Vee says fraudulent practices and loopholes were occurring within its employee discount program.(Hy-Vee)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee is suspending its employee discount as they “revamp” the program.

According to a press release, Hy-Vee would suspend its employee discount program starting Feb. 20. Company officials say the program was started in 2019 with “specific guidelines that would allow employees and one member of their household to utilize a 10% everyday employee discount.”

But officials say over the past several months, there was a “significant uptick” in the number of people using the discount who were not living in the same household as an employee. In some cases, officials say the one using the discount didn’t live in the same city as the employee. Officials say because of this, and several other fraudulent practices, occurring within the programs led to the suspension.

Hy-Vee says it is working to revamp the system and hopes to have it back in place by mid-April.

