Iowa dog competes for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

A pug from Iowa is in the running for the title of “America’s Favorite Pet.”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A pug from Iowa is in the running for the title of “America’s Favorite Pet.”

Ten-month-old Molly, from Davenport, has made it to the top five in the dog category.

According to her contest profile, Molly has lots of energy and loves kisses.

The dog with the most votes will have a chance to appear in “Dogster Magazine” and win a $5,000 cash prize.

The contest is part of a partnership with the nonprofit PAWS Foundation. It is accepting donations for votes to help the animal welfare organization.

Vote here.

