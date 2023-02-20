Madison County inmate dies in Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center

(KOLNKGIN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTIV) - According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services 75-year-old Johnny Hernandez of Madison County died Friday Feb. 17 at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC), where he was incarcerated.

Hernandez was serving a 25-to-50-year sentence on charges of sexual assault, first degree.

Hernandez’ sentence began on August 20, 1999. While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Hernandez was being treated for a medical condition.

According to the release, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
ISP: Two people from Jefferson, Iowa were killed in a single-vehicle crash
Police call two deaths in Indianola suspicious
Westwood's Jackson Dewald stands at the top of the podium as the 1A-195 state champion
Four wrestlers stand at the top of the podium as champions at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament
Westwood's Jackson DeWald moves on to the state championship round at 195.
Siouxland grapplers punch their championship tickets on day 3 of the Iowa Boys State Wrestling Tournament

Latest News

Months of work led to Morningside University students performing their rendition of Amelie
Months of work led to Morningside University students performing their rendition of Amelie
Morningside University students gave their rendition of Amelie
Months of work led to Morningside University students performing their rendition of Amelie
Sioux City native and historian, Jim Tillman, shared the historical significance of African...
Sioux City native and historian shares the history of African American publications in Siouxland
Elizabeth Winter Storm Watch
Wintry weather on the way