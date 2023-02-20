Madison County inmate dies in Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center

(KTIV) - According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services 75-year-old Johnny Hernandez of Madison County died Friday Feb. 17 at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC), where he was incarcerated.

Hernandez was serving a 25-to-50-year sentence on charges of sexual assault, first degree.

Hernandez’ sentence began on August 20, 1999. While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Hernandez was being treated for a medical condition.

According to the release, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

