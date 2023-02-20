Matters of the State: Landowner losses; Health care work requirement

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a series of bills aimed at protecting landowners from eminent domain concerns.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also breaks down the discussion surrounding a bill dealing with foreign land purchases, as well as the latest on an investigation into a death threat against two state lawmakers and what to expect next week in the legislature.

Dakotans for Health co-founder Rick Weiland joins the program to discuss the House Resolution seeking to create a work requirement for Medicaid recipients. You can watch the full conversation below.

Our Washington newsroom reports on the growing speculation over whether Gov. Noem will run for president in 2024, after a series of speeches last week in the nation’s capital. And Sen. Mike Rounds weighs in on the urgency for Congress to address Social Security improvements.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT on KSFY.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
ISP: Two people from Jefferson, Iowa were killed in a single-vehicle crash
Westwood's Jackson Dewald stands at the top of the podium as the 1A-195 state champion
Four wrestlers stand at the top of the podium as champions at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament
Elizabeth Winter Storm Watch
Wintry weather on the way
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Battle of the Bartenders 2023 participants.
‘Battle of the Bartenders’ helps raise over 28,000 for charity
Travelers from Omaha will have a faster and more direct way to get to Austin, Texas this summer
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield getting new direct flight to Austin, Texas
Ryan Larsen
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case
Dog Walk Forecast: Cedar, Hollis & Minnie
Dog Walk Forecast: Cedar, Hollis & Minnie
A partly cloudy day with mild temperatures for our Monday
A partly cloudy day with mild temperatures for our Monday