Matters of the State: Landowner losses; Health care work requirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a series of bills aimed at protecting landowners from eminent domain concerns.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also breaks down the discussion surrounding a bill dealing with foreign land purchases, as well as the latest on an investigation into a death threat against two state lawmakers and what to expect next week in the legislature.

Dakotans for Health co-founder Rick Weiland joins the program to discuss the House Resolution seeking to create a work requirement for Medicaid recipients. You can watch the full conversation below.

Our Washington newsroom reports on the growing speculation over whether Gov. Noem will run for president in 2024, after a series of speeches last week in the nation’s capital. And Sen. Mike Rounds weighs in on the urgency for Congress to address Social Security improvements.

