A partly cloudy day with mild temperatures for our Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We are seeing some patchy fog across Siouxland and even some light snow showers in our northern counties this morning, which will exit the region early this morning.

The temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 20s, with winds from the southeast ranging from 5 to 15 miles per hour, resulting in wind chills in the teens and 20s. Also, for much of the region, we are starting off with partly cloudy skies.

Today, we will see our highs climb into the 40s, 30s, and even some low 50s with partly cloudy skies. We will see breezy conditions today as the wind will be out of the southeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour. This evening, we could see some sprinkles or maybe some light snow that will move quickly through Siouxland.

Tonight will be a nice night with partly cloudy skies then mostly clear skies overnight, with lows in the teens and low 20s across all of Siouxland. Our wind today will be out of the north-northwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour, then decreasing between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week will see a strong winter storm move through the Great Plains and Midwest. Right now, we are forecasting that the heaviest snow will fall Wednesday evening or night into Thursday morning. Across Siouxland, we could see close to 12 inches of new snow in our northern counties, while the rest of the region could see anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow. These potential snow totals could change, so be on the lookout for updates this week.

Also, I want to mention we could see near blizzard conditions as winds could gust over 35 miles per hour during this storm.

As of right now, there is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for our counties in the north from Tuesday night into Thursday. More counties could be added to the watch list this week.

