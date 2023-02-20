Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
ISP: Two people from Jefferson, Iowa were killed in a single-vehicle crash
Westwood's Jackson Dewald stands at the top of the podium as the 1A-195 state champion
Four wrestlers stand at the top of the podium as champions at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament
Elizabeth Winter Storm Watch
Wintry weather on the way
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others...
Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured
The government agency responsible for tracking down contaminated peanut butter and defective...
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinformation fight
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
‘Absurd censorship’: Readers upset by changes to classic Roald Dahl books