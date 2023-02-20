Sioux City police investigating break-in at Sam’s Club

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are investigating a break-in that occurred at Sam’s Club over the weekend.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, officers were sent to Sam’s Club for an alarm. Police officials say once officers got to the scene they found two glass doors had been broken out.

After watching the store’s surveillance video, officers determined two men wearing hoodies broke out the glass doors and entered the store. Officials say they “got about halfway into the business before they ran off.”

It appears that no items were stolen from the store.

