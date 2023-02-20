Sioux City police investigating break-in at Sam’s Club

FILE – This file image shows the sign on a Sam’s Club store.
FILE – This file image shows the sign on a Sam’s Club store.(StockMonkeys.com/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are investigating a break-in that occurred at Sam’s Club over the weekend.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, officers were sent to Sam’s Club for an alarm. Police officials say once officers got to the scene they found two glass doors had been broken out.

After watching the store’s surveillance video, officers determined two men wearing hoodies broke out the glass doors and entered the store. Officials say they “got about halfway into the business before they ran off.”

It appears that no items were stolen from the store.

Elizabeth Winter Storm Watch
Wintry weather on the way
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

