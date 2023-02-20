Sioux City schools host career fair hoping to overcome staffing shortages

SCCSD hosted a career fair in an effort to fill empty positions as they battle shortages in staffing(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The “help wanted” sign is out at the Sioux City Community School District.

The district is trying to hire bus drivers, instructional assistants, and jobs in food service.

A job fair was set up at North High School, Monday, Feb. 20.

There, job seekers could fill out online applications using one of the laptops that were provided.

On-site interviews were also available for people interested in the district’s food-service jobs.

“Due to the shortages around our community and even the nation, we are feeling some of the impact of that, so that’s why we’re here trying to get the word out of what it’s like working within our school district and filling some of those much-needed positions,” said Abby Cortez, who is the recruitment & retention specialist for the district.

The district’s food service director, Rich Luze, said the candidates, who did on-site interviews, looked promising.

While the food service openings are only part-time Luze believes the hours could benefit some job seekers.

”It works really well for people that are semi-retired and or stay-at-home moms or dad’s because you’re in school the same time that your children are in school, so you’re home at the same time so that fits the family dynamic very well,” said Luze.

If any of the jobs have piqued your interest, you can find a link to the applications inside this story at here.

