Spencer Fire Department still investigating damaging fire

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Spencer Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of a fire that damaged businesses and apartments in the city last month.

According to a fire department official, the investigation is still ongoing. The department is being assisted by other agencies-- which the official declined to name-- and insurance companies.

Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after the blaze, back on January 22nd. All were later released.

No other injuries were reported and the cause has not been determined.

