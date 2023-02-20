Woman arrested after rollover in Clay County, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - Multiple charges have been filed against a Spirit Lake, Iowa woman following a single-vehicle crash Friday evening between Spencer and Fostoria.

Clay County authorities say they started getting reports around 7:35 pm on Feb. 17 of a reckless driver headed southbound on Highway 71. About a minute or so later they say they started getting reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

Clay County deputies say the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed, went into the west ditch and rolled. They say the driver, 42-year-old Jolynn Pullen of Spirit Lake, wasn’t injured in the crash and had initially fled the scene. She was located a short time later by police in Spencer.

An investigation resulted in Pullen being arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability and careless driving.

Pullen was booked into the Clay County Jail pending an initial court appearance. The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

