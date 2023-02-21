3A and 4A boys basketball teams kick off playoff run with first round battles

By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The journey to the state basketball tournament began on Monday night for Class 3A and 4A boys high school basketball teams.

It’s the most competitive time of the year as teams leave it all out on the court to keep moving their names through their regional bracket.

Final Scores:

Bishop Heelan 49 Le Mars 47 F/OT

S.C. West 69 S.C. North 46 F

Carroll 65 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 40 F

ADM 42 Denison-Schleswig 37 F

Algona 51 Spencer 49 F

Crofton 51 Tri County 45 F

Elk Point-Jefferson 65 West Central 45 F

MOC-FV 86 Storm Lake 58 F

North Central 68 Niobrara-Verdigre 30 F

Sioux Center 49 Spirit Lake 43 F

Canton 58 Vermillion 54 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
Woman arrested after rollover in Clay County, IA
ISP: Two people from Jefferson, Iowa were killed in a single-vehicle crash
FILE – This file image shows the sign on a Sam’s Club store.
Sioux City police investigating break-in at Sam’s Club
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Woman dies after crash near Harrisburg, SD

Latest News

Xander Rentschler listens to Coach VanderFeen during a timeout.
West Lyon basketball player defies all odds with the help of a love for sports
Bulldog boys basketball head coach Dave Irwin speaks to the team during his final home game as...
Coaches Corner: Dave Irwin reflects back on his 21 years as the Le Mars boys basketball head coach
South Sioux City's Yohlay Quinones celebrates after becoming a two-time state champion
13 Siouxlanders take home state championships at Nebraska state wrestling tournament
Westwood's Jackson Dewald stands at the top of the podium as the 1A-195 state champion
Four wrestlers stand at the top of the podium as champions at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament