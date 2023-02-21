3A and 4A boys basketball teams kick off playoff run with first round battles

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The journey to the state basketball tournament began on Monday night for Class 3A and 4A boys high school basketball teams.

It’s the most competitive time of the year as teams leave it all out on the court to keep moving their names through their regional bracket.

Final Scores:

Bishop Heelan 49 Le Mars 47 F/OT

S.C. West 69 S.C. North 46 F

Carroll 65 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 40 F

ADM 42 Denison-Schleswig 37 F

Algona 51 Spencer 49 F

Crofton 51 Tri County 45 F

Elk Point-Jefferson 65 West Central 45 F

MOC-FV 86 Storm Lake 58 F

North Central 68 Niobrara-Verdigre 30 F

Sioux Center 49 Spirit Lake 43 F

Canton 58 Vermillion 54 F

