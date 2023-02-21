72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say

The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 72-year-old pizza delivery driver in Ohio was shot while on the job Sunday night, according to police.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the driver was shot around 6:30 p.m. by an unknown person during an attempted robbery.

It is unclear if the shooter successfully got away with any money.

The 72-year-old driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other information about the case was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

