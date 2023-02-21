Casino launches first in-person sports wagering on tribal land in northwest Iowa

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - For the first time, sports bettors can place in-person bets on tribal land in northwest Iowa.

Sports betting launched at the Blackbird Bend Casino, near Onawa, Iowa, last Saturday. The casino is owned by the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska.

It’s freshly broken ground: The Blackbird Bend casino launched in-person sports betting on tribal land in Iowa for the first time. The process has been years in the making.

“So that was (the) idea all along was to get something that we could fit in the property without major remodeling. And not breaking the bank so to speak,” said CEO Brad Appleton.

The placing of the sports bet is really simple. You do it at a self-serve kiosk at the casino. The casino didn’t launch a mobile app because of geographical limitations.

Under the law, Appleton said wagers have to be placed on tribal land that sits on the Iowa side of the Missouri River. Because the kiosks are self-serve, the CEO said that type of wagering takes the pressure off new bettors.

“Come in, do it without the pressures of anybody watching you. If you don’t know how to play save wager (at a) sportsbook if you’re not familiar with it and stuff, you know, this gives you an opportunity to explore it,” said Appleton.

The tribe also owns the Lucky 77 Casino in Walthill, Nebraska. A spokesperson told us the tribe hopes to introduce in-person sports wagering there. But Nebraska only recently authorized sports wagering, so the process is slow going.

