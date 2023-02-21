Crescent Park Elementary was open to the public one last time

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An old Sioux City elementary school will be torn down to make way for new apartments. But before the wrecking ball falls, former students and teachers got to visit the school one last time.

Former teachers and students gathered together for an open house at Crescent Park Elementary in Sioux City.

The trip down memory lane also allowed them to reconnect with old classmates and friends.

It was a time for them to walk through the halls and reminisce.

“A lot of playground memories you know playing ball, like softball and kickball. All the friends we had and everyone seemed to get along really well and it was a good time in life to be alive,” said Danny Johnson, a former Crescent Park Student.

Last week, the Sioux City Community School Board voted to sell the school to KM Developments for $150,000.

There is no word on when the demolition will take place.

