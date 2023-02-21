Crescent Park Elementary was open to the public one last time

Former teachers and students had the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane.
Former teachers and students had the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An old Sioux City elementary school will be torn down to make way for new apartments. But before the wrecking ball falls, former students and teachers got to visit the school one last time.

Former teachers and students gathered together for an open house at Crescent Park Elementary in Sioux City.

The trip down memory lane also allowed them to reconnect with old classmates and friends.

It was a time for them to walk through the halls and reminisce.

“A lot of playground memories you know playing ball, like softball and kickball. All the friends we had and everyone seemed to get along really well and it was a good time in life to be alive,” said Danny Johnson, a former Crescent Park Student.

Last week, the Sioux City Community School Board voted to sell the school to KM Developments for $150,000.

There is no word on when the demolition will take place.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after rollover in Clay County, IA
Winter Storm Watch
A big winter storm moving into the Midwest to bring snow and wind to Siouxland
FILE – This file image shows the sign on a Sam’s Club store.
Sioux City police investigating break-in at Sam’s Club
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Woman dies after crash near Harrisburg, SD
Much of Siouxland is under winter weather alerts ahead of a strong winter storm
Much of Siouxland is under a winter weather alert ahead of the winter storm

Latest News

Storm Team 4 Logo
KTIV’s Interactive Radar, Weather Alerts and Camera Network
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA
This photo shows a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in Sioux County, Iowa.
Minor injuries after semi rollover in Sioux County, IA