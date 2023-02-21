Division of Criminal Investigations investigating death of a man in Spencer, Iowa

By Brandon Martin
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Spencer, Iowa are investigating after a man was found dead in the 200 block of W 5th St.

According to a news release, on Feb. 20 just before noon, a 911 call was received of an unresponsive male. When emergency services arrived, they determined the 29-year-old male was deceased.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation from the Spencer Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.  An autopsy is planned at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

