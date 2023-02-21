Hairball, Dylan Scott among Clay County Fair’s Grandstand line-up

FILE - The carnival at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, IA
FILE - The carnival at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, IA(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - It may still be a few months away but the Clay County Fair has announced its Grandstand line-up for 2023.

According to a press release, the fair will have eight nights of Grandstand events that’ll include five shows.

“With the exception of one show that we do not have permission to announce yet, we thought we would again announce the entire line-up at once,” said Fair Manager Jeremy Parsons. “This gives our enthusiastic fairgoers more time to plan their entire Fair visit, plus it gives us all something to look forward to while we still ‘enjoy’ winter.”

The fair goes from Sept. 9 through Sept. 17 and will include the following Grandstand events:

  • Jimmie Allen with special guest Parmalee
    • Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Katy Nichole with special guest Community Worship Collective
    • Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Lucas Oil ASCS and SLMR Late Models
    • Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.
  • IMCA Blue Ribbon Showdown
    • Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
  • Jo Dee Messina and Diamond Rio
    • Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Hairball
    • Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dylan Scott with special guest Ingrid Andress
    • Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull
    • Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Officials say there will be an event on Monday, Sept. 11 but they cannot announce it just yet. You can find out more about the event and each Grandstand event here.

