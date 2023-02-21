Iowa House Democrats introduce bill to legalize marijuana

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, members of the Iowa House introduced a bill that would expand the state’s medical marijuana program while also legalizing adult marijuana use.

According to the bill, Iowans over 21 years old could legally purchase marijuana for recreational use from a licensed retail store.

“We’ve listened to Iowans and heard from people of all parties in all corners of the state who strongly believe it’s time to legalize marijuana. This common-sense bill we’re introducing today isn’t about politics, it’s about people,” said House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst. “Our bill is an opportunity this session to put partisanship aside and work together to get something done that a majority of Iowans want.”

The bill would seek to decrease penalties for marijuana possession and expunge records for non-violent marijuana convictions.

Proponents of the bill say that a 10% excise tax and a 1% local option surcharge on marijuana products would also create and send revenue to public schools, mental health services, and local public safety.

The bill is expected to be read into the Iowa House on Wednesday.

