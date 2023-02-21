LIST: Siouxland communities declaring snow emergencies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As winter weather is expected to hit Siouxland in the next couple of days, communities throughout the area have begun declaring snow emergencies.

Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake’s snow emergency is scheduled to go into effect at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and end at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

During the snow emergency, the following regulations will be active:

Parking is not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D. Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.



Vehicles found to be in violation of Storm Lake’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

Additional information on the City of Storm Lake Snow Emergency policy is available at www.213snow.com.

