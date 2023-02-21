Minor injuries after semi rollover in Sioux County, IA

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say there were no major injures after a semi rollover near Sioux Center, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 20, a 2021 Peterbilt semi-tractor loaded with grain had an accident at the intersection of Dove Avenue and 410th Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident occurred as Steven Flint, the driver, stopped to wait for a school bus. The grain trailer lost balance and rolled onto its side, spilling grain.

Authorities estimate there was $12,000 worth of damage to the semi-tractor and trailer.

Flint was transported to Hawarden Regional for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.