Minor injuries after semi rollover in Sioux County, IA

This photo shows a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in Sioux County, Iowa.
This photo shows a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in Sioux County, Iowa.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say there were no major injures after a semi rollover near Sioux Center, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 20, a 2021 Peterbilt semi-tractor loaded with grain had an accident at the intersection of Dove Avenue and 410th Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident occurred as Steven Flint, the driver, stopped to wait for a school bus. The grain trailer lost balance and rolled onto its side, spilling grain.

Authorities estimate there was $12,000 worth of damage to the semi-tractor and trailer.

Flint was transported to Hawarden Regional for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after rollover in Clay County, IA
Winter Storm Watch
A big winter storm moving into the Midwest to bring snow and wind to Siouxland
FILE – This file image shows the sign on a Sam’s Club store.
Sioux City police investigating break-in at Sam’s Club
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Woman dies after crash near Harrisburg, SD
Much of Siouxland is under winter weather alerts ahead of a strong winter storm
Much of Siouxland is under a winter weather alert ahead of the winter storm

Latest News

Division of Criminal Investigations investigating death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Division of Criminal Investigations investigating death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg
FILE - The carnival at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, IA
Hairball, Dylan Scott among Clay County Fair’s Grandstand line-up
SNOW EMERGENCY
LIST: Siouxland communities declaring snow emergencies