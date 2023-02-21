Much of the Siouxland is under a winter weather alert ahead of the winter storm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we are seeing some light snow showers developing in western parts of Siouxland, and temperatures this morning are on the chillier side as they are in the 20s, teens, and some single digits in northern Siouxland. With our wind out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, our wind chills are below zero and in the single digits for much of Siouxland.

Today, we will see a wide range of temperatures across the region. Northern Siouxland will be in the 20s; central Siouxland will be in the 30s; and southern and western Siouxland will be in the 40s for their highs. On top of the temperatures, we will see a chance of some light snow showers moving through the region, with the best chance being in our northern counties. Our wind will also be increasing today, with wind near 30 miles per hour and gusts near 35 miles per hour. Wind chills will be on the cold side today.

Tonight, light snow will continue in our northern counties. Temperatures drop into the 20s and teens across much of Siouxland, with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of Siouxland. The wind will also be on the breezier side, with gusts nearing 30 miles per hour out of the northeast.

Also, tonight our northern counties will be under a winter weather advisory starting at 6 p.m. until noon tomorrow, but then they will be under a Blizzard Warning starting tomorrow at noon until noon on Thursday.

Tomorrow will be an active day for Siouxland as a winter storm approaches. Temperatures will be in the 30s, 20s, and teens across all of the region with windy conditions. Our main focus is the winter storm moving through the region.

We will have a Blizzard Warning going into effect from 12 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Thursday for a few of our counties in northern Siouxland.

Central counties in Siouxland will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Then our southern counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Thursday.

With all that being said, we could see our northern counties get over 12 inches of snow, and the further south you live in Siouxland, the less snow you will see.

