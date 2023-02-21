Train derails southeast of Gothenburg

Around a dozen train cars are off the track.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cleanup efforts are underway Tuesday morning after a train derailed near Gothenburg.

Around 1:45 a.m., approximately 31 Union Pacific train cars carrying coal derailed three miles southeast of Gothenburg.

No one was injured.

A UP spokesperson said one of the three mainline tracks near the derailment site reopened to train traffic around 8 a.m.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

There were three UP train derailments in the area in 2022.

In May 2022, News 2 reported on the derailment of a Union Pacific train carrying coal southeast of Gothenburg. Another train derailment was reported near Gothenburg in June and the third happened in November near Lexington.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

