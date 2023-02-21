West Lyon basketball player defies all odds with the help of a love for sports

INWOOD, Iowa (KTIV) - Life throws all of us challenges along the way, but often times it’s all about the way we chose to respond.

One West Lyon athlete has chosen to embrace that adversity as he goes out with a smile on his face each day to play the sports he loves.

Like many kids, Xander Rentschler developed a love for sports at a young age. Life challenged Xander, but he never let that hold him back.

“When you’re told, maybe your kid won’t walk or whatever, or may need assistance, and you’re like, ‘Okay, so what can we do? What should we do?’” said Mark Rentschler, Xander’s dad.

Xander weighed just one pound, eight ounces when he was born. But, he showed his ability to overcome adversity when he was released from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit 158 days later.

Every day of his young life, Xander has lived with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, a condition which affects body movement and muscle coordination.

“He just really wanted to keep up with what his sisters were doing at that time, and he didn’t really let the way his body moved at that particular time, he didn’t let that hold him back,” said Penny Rentschler, Xander’s mom.

Xander has overcome two significant surgeries, and hours of physical therapy. But, that hasn’t kept him from taking his “shots” in life. He plays on the West Lyon JV boys basketball team, and oftentimes will knock down a special three ball or take in the layup.

“I was like, ‘Okay, they’re going to give it to me so I should probably do something special,” said Xander Rentschler, a sophomore at West Lyon.

“When it’s time for him to get in, be ready for the fireworks because that dude is going to get in and launch it,” said Chase VanderFeen, JV boys basketball head coach.

Xander Rentschler gets ready to launch a three ball for nothing but net. (KTIV)

His determination and positive attitude allowed Xander to earn his spot on the West Lyon JV boys basketball team.

“Zan man has been one that he gets in every so often, but his attitude has never changed. He’s still busting his butt every single day at practice, he is still there, showing up with the greatest of attitudes every single day,” said Coach VanderFeen.

Playing the sports he loves brings joy that makes the difficult moments seem easier.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey for Xander. But when you get that one moment, he’s put in all the hard work and all of the practice that all of the other kids have, and he gets in and has his moment where just maybe a three goes in. For me as a mom, my heart explodes inside because I see the excitement on his face,” said Penny Rentschler.

“If you put your mind to something and other people say you can’t do this or you’re not good enough, you’re not fast enough. Like don’t believe those people because you can do whatever you can when you set your mind to it,” said Xander Rentschler.

A positive attitude that has allowed this athlete to excel in spite of adversity thanks to the support of family, friends and fans.

