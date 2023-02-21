Winter storm with snow, sleet, freezing rain, and wind getting closer to Siouxland

**Blizzard Warning for Lincoln, Lyon, & Osceola Counties in northern Siouxland from 9 am Wednesday until noon Thursday**

**Winter Storm Warning for much of northern Siouxland from Wednesday morning into Thursday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for central and southern Siouxland from Wednesday into Thursday**

Winter Weather Alerts (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cooler weather started moving in on our Tuesday and northern Siouxland even started seeing a little snow.

There will be more snow and cold coming our way.

Light snow will be possible tonight although it will mostly be northern Siouxland that will see some light accumulation out of this activity with lows heading into the low 20s.

We will then see better chances of precipitation developing as the day goes along on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning could start with a chance of seeing a light mix of freezing rain and sleet before the chances of snow get better as the afternoon goes along.

Southern Siouxland will see more in the way of freezing rain and some ice accumulation will be possible down that way.

Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the low to mid 20s Wednesday and the wind will be gusty going up to 40 miles per hour at times.

The heaviest snow accumulation is expected to be in northern Siouxland with as much as 6 to 10 inches for some.

Lincoln, Lyon, and Osceola Counties will be in a Blizzard warning from 9 am Wednesday until noon Thursday for heavy snow, gusty winds, and whiteout conditions possible.

Just to the south of that area and just north of Sioux City, a lot of Siouxland is in a Winter Storm Warning from Wednesday morning into Thursday for accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with gusty winds also causing problems.

From Sioux City and points to the south, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from Wednesday into Thursday for accumulations that could be in the 3 to 6 inch range although Sioux City has a better chance of staying on the low end of those amounts.

This system will move out of the area by very early Thursday morning although it will stay windy and cold on Thursday with highs only in the low teens and wind chills well below zero.

Thursday night gets very cold with lows heading into the single digits below zero.

Friday will still give us a lot of clouds and a slight chance of a few snow showers with highs in the mid teens and it won’t be as windy as what we see on Wednesday and Thursday.

There’s plenty to talk about with this week’s storm system.

I’ll have many more details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

