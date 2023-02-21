Woman dies after crash near Harrisburg, SD

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KTIV) - One woman was killed and another was injured Monday after a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County, South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of 271st Street and 476th Avenue, which is located about two miles northeast of Harrisburg.

The preliminary investigation shows a Kia Seltos was going northbound on 476th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign. Authorities say the Kia Seltos then collided with a Lexus ES 350 that was going westbound on 271st Street. The drivers of both vehicles were sent to a Sioux Falls hospital. There were no passengers in either car.

The 60-year-old woman driving the Kia Seltos died from her injuries. Whether she was wearing a seatbelt is still under investigation.

The 52-year-old woman driving the Lexus suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say she was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation and the drivers’ names are not being released at this time.

