$4.5M renovation coming to BCU residence hall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A $4.5 million renovation project will make over Briar Cliff University’s largest residence hall.

Work will begin this spring to renovate Alverno Hall.

Improvements will include new flooring, paint, windows, furniture, bathrooms and more.

More than 100 dorm rooms, 8 community bathrooms, and all common spaces will be remodeled.

The renovation is expected to be completed in December 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.