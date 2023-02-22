AG: No death penalty for man charged in Scotland triple homicide

Francis D. Lange is facing three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and aggravated assault charges.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state has decided not to seek the death penalty for the man charged in connection to the Scotland, South Dakota, triple homicide.

On Nov. 9, 2021, 42-year-old Francis Lange was accused of killing his former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as her father, Librado Monclova, and Diane Akins. Vicki Monclova and a 5-year-old girl who has not been identified were injured in the shooting at the Scotland residence.

In April 2022, prosecutors weighed whether to pursue the death penalty. According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, officials have recently decided not to pursue the death penalty. A motion for a change of venue has been filed, and the judge is expected to issue a ruling in the next two weeks.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 24, 2023.

