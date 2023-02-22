‘Duty to consumer’ - Officials call for E-15 gas through the summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You may have seen the “blue” gas handle at the pump. That’s normally for E-15, a blend of fuel that has about 5% more ethanol than “traditional” gas.

E-15 is generally cheaper than regular gas, but it isn’t available everywhere, and right now it won’t be available this summer. Western Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra, and the Nebraska Ethanol Board, are hoping to change that.

E-15 gas can be used in almost all passenger cars built since 2001, and it’s usually cheaper than the other pumps nearby. But right now, the law says it can’t be sold in the summer because of pollution concerns.

“All the retailers of saying, ‘we want to offer it year-round, we want to do this, but we need some sustainability, we need the government to step in and say, hey, the requirement is that it’s year-round,’” said Rep. Randy Feenstra, (R) Iowa.

Last year, President Joe Biden did allow E-15 sales through the summer after a stop in Menlo, Iowa. But that waiver expired, and retailers are waiting on another waiver or a final rule.

“The Nebraska ethanol producers can certainly fit the bill as needed. And there will be a slight bump, as long as E-15 could be offered year-round. But really, it’s more of a duty to the consumer to be able to make sure that the choice is there,” said Reid Wagner, the executive director of the Nebraska Ethanol Board.

Both Feenstra, and the Nebraska Ethanol Board, say E-15 is a “cleaner” fuel that’s better for the environment because ethanol comes from corn. But a 2018 report from the Government Accountability Office said E-15 has a “limited effect” on carbon emissions.

NPR reports oil companies are often opposed to allowing E-15 sales year-round because greater ethanol content leaves less room for them in the tank per gallon.

