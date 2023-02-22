Healthbeat 4: Minimally invasive TAVR procedure offers an alternative to open heart surgery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Open heart surgery is a major procedure that can be too risky for some to undergo. It is a serious procedure, that now has an alternative when treating Aortic Valve Stenosis. A Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement or TAVR procedure avoids cutting directly into the chest.

Dr. Mir Rauf Subla, the Medical Director of Cardiology for MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center explains how the procedure is done:

“Usually, the access site is the femoral artery, either right or left femoral artery, that’d be the groin. And there’s a small sheath that’s put in. Through that sheath, we put a wire in and cross to the aortic valve into the left ventricle, the chamber of the heart which pumps blood. Then on that wire, we put a valve in a balloon -- push through the valve, and the balloon is deployed. The balloon is inflated and the valve is deployed,” said Dr. Subla.

The recovery time is significantly less in the Cath Lab. Ask Mike Pesky, who has undergone both open heart surgery and TAVR.

“Oh my gosh, the recovery. It’s unbelievable. I mean, I was out moving around, almost normal. You know, as I could. where I was laid up for a whole week [after open heart surgery], and the next day after the TAVR it was like, ‘Wow, I’m up walking around.’ I it was just a miracle of medicine, I call it.” Mike Pesky

A month after the procedure, you follow up with an echocardiogram and continue to follow up for six months to a year to ensure the plumbing is working.

Dr. Subla says TAVR is recommended for patients 65 years or older that are at a low to high risk. He expects the procudure to grow and become more widely available at more hospitals.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.