Iowa congressman looks to increase commodity exports to China

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-IA, spoke with students on Wednesday.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The future of agriculture was on display at Morningside University, Wednesday morning, for a visit from northwest Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra.

Inside the Rosen Agriculture Center, Rep. Feenstra spoke with students about the impending “farm bill,” which could tackle issues from carbon capture credits, to international trade relations, to crop insurance.

Feenstra said the U.S. needs to increase commodity exports to China, which would benefit Midwest farmers. But some Republican leaders have cited “communist China,” as an enemy of the United States.

”And more importantly, China’s buying it from Brazil and other countries. And we have to, we can play a part in this. I mean, we have corn, soybeans and cattle that we can gladly send to China. We just got to have the administration being engaged in this area,” said Feenstra (R-IA).

Feenstra also identified another trade issue: sending U.S. corn to Mexico. The congressman said Mexico is refusing to accept corn from the U.S. if the corn is genetically modified.

He also highlighted how the next generation of farmers will find ways to use technology to bring higher yields with more precision.

“How do we create the research and then create the application of it where it’s value added to our farming community? And that’s what I think this farm bill will address in this coming year,” said Feenstra.

Feenstra also talked about ethanol-- the renewable fuel made from corn.

