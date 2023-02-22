Law enforcement advising against travel in parts of NW Iowa

(KTIV) - As winter weather rolls through Siouxland, authorities in northwest Iowa are advising against travel.

Siouxland is expected to have snowfall in the area until at least Thursday morning. You can see our latest forecast here.

The Iowa State Patrol posted a video the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 22 of complete whiteout conditions near Sanborn, Iowa. With that video came a message from ISP telling people that travel is not advised in northwest Iowa.

This video, taken by the Iowa State Patrol, was taken in O'Brien County, Iowa the morning of Feb. 22.

Other parts of northwest Iowa, such as Lyon and Sioux Counties, are also experiencing dangerous traveling conditions. Wednesday afternoon Sioux County pulled its snowplows because of the ongoing conditions.

And the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was warning people as early as Tuesday night that travel was not advised.

This post was put on the Lyon County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Tuesday night, Feb. 21. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Travel is also being advised against in places like Lincoln County in southeast South Dakota. As soon as 4 a.m. Wednesday morning they were telling people to stay home if at all possible.

