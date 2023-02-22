Nebraska casinos generate $1.25 million in tax revenue in January

Warhorse Casino
Warhorse Casino(10/11 NOW)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island generated $1.25 million in tax revenue in January 2023.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its gaming tax revenue report on Wednesday which includes a breakdown of tax revenue distribution.

January 2023:

Total gaming tax revenue for WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC: $809,041.15

70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $566,328.81

2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $20,226.03

2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $20,226.03

12.5% to the City of Lincoln: $101,130.14

12.5% to Lancaster County: $101,130.14

Total Gaming tax revenue for Grand Island Casino & Resort: $446,185.35

70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $312,329.75

2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $11,154.63

2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $11,154.63

12.5% to the City of Grand Island: $55,773.17

12.5% to Hall County: $55,773.17

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
MGN stock photo of car accident
Woman dies after rollover crash in Woodbury County
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA
Winter weather will be impacting Siouxland today
Winter weather will be impacting Siouxland today

Latest News

Sheriff: One person dead after crash near Winside, NE
Over 20 minors cited for alcohol violations at party in Woodland Park, NE
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Cold and windy day ahead
Cold and windy day ahead
Dog Walk Forecast: Shotzee
Dog Walk Forecast: Shotzee