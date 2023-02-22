Siouxland native premieres new film at Majestic Theater in Wayne, NE

The cast and crew of the film pose for a photograph.
The cast and crew of the film pose for a photograph.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The town of Wayne, NE hosted the premiere of the feature film, “Between the Lines”, at The Majestic Theater Tuesday night.

Shelby Hagerdon wrote, produced and directed the movie. She grew up in Smithland, Iowa, and graduated from Wayne State College. Wayne State professor, and Sioux City-native, Mike White, co-directed the film, which took a year to complete.

Hagerdon said it was humbling to see how many people show up for the premiere, and to see the hard work showcased on the big screen. “We’ve had people flying in from LA, driving all the way across, you know, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, it’s really incredible and very humbling,” Hagerdon said. “I really appreciate everyone who’s been able to come out tonight and celebrate the film and cinema in general.”

You can find more information about the film on the “Between The Lines” Facebook page. If you’d like to see the movie, Hagerdon says she expects to have more showings, and will enter it in local film festivals.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after rollover in Clay County, IA
Winter Storm Watch
A big winter storm moving into the Midwest to bring snow and wind to Siouxland
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA
FILE – This file image shows the sign on a Sam’s Club store.
Sioux City police investigating break-in at Sam’s Club
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Woman dies after crash near Harrisburg, SD

Latest News

Crescent Park Elementary was open to the public one last time
Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA
Tribal sports betting
Storm Team 4's Jacob Howard visits Nodland & Sunnyside elementary students
Jacob Howard visits Nodland & Sunnyside Elementary students