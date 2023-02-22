Siouxland native premieres new film at Majestic Theater in Wayne, NE

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The town of Wayne, NE hosted the premiere of the feature film, “Between the Lines”, at The Majestic Theater Tuesday night.

Shelby Hagerdon wrote, produced and directed the movie. She grew up in Smithland, Iowa, and graduated from Wayne State College. Wayne State professor, and Sioux City-native, Mike White, co-directed the film, which took a year to complete.

Hagerdon said it was humbling to see how many people show up for the premiere, and to see the hard work showcased on the big screen. “We’ve had people flying in from LA, driving all the way across, you know, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, it’s really incredible and very humbling,” Hagerdon said. “I really appreciate everyone who’s been able to come out tonight and celebrate the film and cinema in general.”

You can find more information about the film on the “Between The Lines” Facebook page. If you’d like to see the movie, Hagerdon says she expects to have more showings, and will enter it in local film festivals.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.